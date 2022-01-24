This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Duane Duff grew up in nearby Corinth but is now retired in Nova Scotia. He writes historical essays, reads the Norfolk and Tillsonburg News, and has been corresponding with me on area history.

After recently reading of the reopening the rail-line between Tillsonburg and St. Thomas, he gave permission to share some of his 2014-15 essay about the age when trains roared along the rail from Jarvis through small communities in Norfolk County, as well as Tillsonburg in Oxford, Corinth in Elgin, and others to Chatham.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or BEECHEY: An era of railroad activity in Corinth Back to video “The Corinth Station, built about 1908, was located beside the CNR-Wabash Railroad line, past the United Church, Fewsters’ General Store and the parsonage. Just behind the station were two sidings, one ran between the cheese factory and livestock loading area and the other close to the station so freight could be unloaded into the east end of the station. Both functions were terminated prior to my time. “I had been told two steam locomotives a day went each way stopping at Corinth. One was affectionately known as ‘Old Granny.’ “In front of the station was a board platform where passengers boarded the trains. In 1934 or 1935, Dad took me to the station to see the section workers removing the platform replacing it with black cinder. On both east and west rooves were the destination signs, ‘CORINTH.’ “Toward the west end of the building on the south side was the entrance to the waiting room. On three sides were large windows beneath and a continuous wooden bench for waiting passengers. At the far end a door, leading to a narrow room with a potbelly stove and at the south end, the table of the dispatcher. Over the table was a long-necked mouthpiece of a telephone a connected to wires that ran the length of the railroad, on poles still standing in the late 1930s.

Article content “The dispatcher, sitting in front of this mouthpiece, could see the tracks from east to west through the bay windows. One wall had wooden hoops shaped like a six, once used to hand orders to the engineer of moving locomotives. The east wall had an obsolete telephone, near a door to a third room, and then to the freight shed to the east. “I liked to be at the station when locomotive #1960 arrived, pulling the ‘mixed’ train, #355 (going) and #356 (returning) from St. Thomas to Jarvis and back. It was notoriously late both ways. Either Herb McKenzie or Charlie Turnbull, a local farmer and station agent, would go to the desk telephone and say, “St. Thomas, where is 355?” Herb was responsible for receiving the mailbags twice a day and taking them in his wheelbarrow to Fewsters’ Store’s Post Office, where I liked to help carry the bags in. In addition, the train carried infrequent passengers, and various types of rolling stock for local delivery. I was a passenger once, each way. “The locomotive #1960 was an older, smaller one of the Wabash Railroad. The mail car and passenger cars belonged to the CNR, while other cars were from various companies. On the westbound train, either Herb or Charlie would rush to throw the siding switch if they heard four short blasts from the locomotive whistle so #533 could take the siding allowing a large freight train to pass. “One day, in our garden, I heard a neighbour call out that the station was on fire! I turned and saw fire billowing from the east roof by the CORINTH sign. Some local men went into action controlling the fire by the time a fire truck arrived. That burned-out area remained for the life of the station. The fire had been caused by a spark from a passing locomotive.

Article content “Eventually, the federal post office decided to no longer use the railroad to deliver mail. Soon there was no need of the mixed train to serve the station. Then it ceased to exist. In the summer of 1944, the CNR asked for bids to demolish the station and remove the wood. My Grandad Kilmer placed a bid, occasionally having me check the post office for a reply, but someone else won. Once gone, a very small white jigger building was constructed near the siding switch with wire connections to the passing telephone lines. “Eventually the little station disappeared. An era of railroad activity in Corinth had ended. Although I never knew it in its glory, I am happy to have seen a little part of its declining years.”

