BEECHEY: All aboard! Lunch and Learns are back!

At the live events we always women and men. I have never got my hubby to one, but I am thinking he might like some decent food for a change and something different to watch! Considering we still have his Lionel train set, and he loves taking photos of trains, this is the event to get him started.

First there is LUNCH! It will be made by Barb at Enchanted Eats Café, located in the historic Methodist Manse at 38 Ridout Street West. You get two choices: chicken caesar wrap or roast beef delight with cream cheese horseradish. Both come with orange delight salad and dessert! (I hope there is chocolate.)

Let me explain what this is all about. You eat lunch and you learn something historical about Tillsonburg. Before Covid, L&Ls were a hot commodity and sold out at ANHS (aka The Museum). This one will be online – you still get everything, but in the comfort of your own home!

Thank you Annandale National Historic Site for getting us back to some semblance of normal during this pandemic.

It will be so nice to see the L&L regulars and welcome newcomers!

Next comes the LEARN with Joan’s new power point presentation. Not to worry if you missed the first part of Tillsonburg’s fascinating railroad history, there was just so much interesting information that we all wanted to know more. Tillsonburg didn’t just have one railroad company or station in town, the Tillson family and Town made sure almost every rail company came here. We had four stations – and we still have three, two of which comprise our beautiful Station Arts Centre.

As with the live events, you even get a party favour. All of this for $20 (with taxes $22.60).

So, here is how it works. You contact Kathleen at Annandale NHS at kwatkin@tillsonburg.ca and reserve your spot for March 31. At the same time, you will let them know which lunch you want. This is a good time to make sure to mention any food allergies, etc. You need set-up an appointment with Kathleen to come and pick-up your lunch voucher, party favour, and instructions to get online. Appointments can be Thursday, March 25 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.); March 26 (10-4); March 29 (10-4); or March 30 (10-4). You can also make arrangements to pay at this time.

On the big day, Wednesday, March 31, you and your voucher go to pick-up your lunch and party favour from Enchanted Eats Café between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Remember, the presentation is at 1 p.m. so just a wee bit earlier would be wise. You can decide when you wish to eat.

The presentation is from 1-2 p.m., but you will be able to log on at 12:15 if you wish to have company and can visit until show time. This also gives ‘newbies to online gigs’ lots time to get help if you have trouble figuring out how to get signed on.

You will have detailed instructions on how to log into the presentation, and you will receive an email from the Town of Tillsonburg with a link to click to get you there, so watch for it the day before.

Then sit back, feet up to and listen to Joan speak about Tillsonburg’s railway history!

This is going to be great. I can’t wait!