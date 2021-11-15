A very special thank you to Jannette Van Deelen for permission to share the tragic story about her great aunt Maud, which she posted on social media.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

A shocking accident occurred at the home of Eli Chadwick Jackson in 1899 that may have resulted in the death of Maud Knevel, a domestic servant.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. BEECHEY: A shocking accident in 1899 Back to video

Knevel had arisen as usual and made all preparations for breakfast in the kitchen. It is thought she was going to her room, as she took the lamp and nearly reached the stair door when she fainted and fell to the floor.

The oil ran out of the lamp and ignited, setting fire to the clothing of the unconscious young woman, causing her to scream.

F. Bain, Mrs. Jackson’s brother, who was the first to hear the cry, at once called Mr. and Mrs. Jackson and all started for the kitchen. They found Knevel standing near the sink, apparently trying to put out the fire. Bain at once snatched the burning clothing from her.

Eli dashed some water on the burning clothes. He then wrapped a quilt about her, smothering the flames completely, and carried the girl to her room, where Mrs. Jackson did all she could to alleviate the suffering until Dr. Reid came.

The week’s ironing was on a rack in the kitchen, and all was a mass of flames. Bain threw the whole mass into the yard and prevented what otherwise might have been a fire.

The doctor found the young lady very weak with her arms and back badly burned. As she had inhaled considerable smoke, and the flesh deeply burned, little hope was entertained for her recovery.

“A most responsible girl,” she was 21. Her family came from Vienna, with eight sisters whose parents were both dead. Mrs. A. Nelles (Nelson) of Cranberry Street (now Tillson Avenue) was a sister, and two more sisters were employed at the Arlington hotel. Mrs. Cudney of Port Burwell was also a sister.