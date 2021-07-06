Become a turtle guardian

Just because Tillsonburg couldn’t run the popular Turtlefest again this year due to COVID, does not mean the plight of our turtles can be forgotten.

We have eight kinds of turtles in Ontario. All are in trouble and desperately need your help. They are long-lived animals and depending on each type, it can take 8-20 years before they can reproduce and 30-60 years to replace themselves with one successful offspring. That is .06% success rate and we humans are the basic cause of that percentage. We have already lost 50-70% of our turtles!

You can help by becoming a Turtle Guardian! This is group that teaches, tracks, monitors and protects turtles, so you really will be helping! Check out their great website at www.turtleguardians.ca.

Photo by Harold Carmichael/Sudbury Star

There are five levels you can achieve as a Turtle Guardian but you can proceed at your own pace to whatever level you want. Great for family as the kids can do the first few and adults the higher levels, but first you need to be able to identify the eight turtles which is pretty easy. That gets you to Level 1 where you learn where turtles lay their eggs, what a nest looks like, how to report turtle sightings and how you can increase awareness and help save turtles!

Level 2 is Wetland Watcher or Nest Sitter. Here you learn how to monitor wetlands, lake habitats and nesting sites.

Level 3 is Road Researcher or Tunnel Assessor. Guardians will learn about tunnel designs allowing turtles safe passage across roads. Guardians doing this level, or your legal custodian if under 18, must sign a liability waiver.

At Level 4 Guardians will become involved with conservation projects, use data to create ESRI maps, analyze trends, complete community volunteer training for a community conservation project, or they will design their own fundraising or conservation campaign.