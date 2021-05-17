Be a superhero, help save our bats
Batman may save the humans in Gotham City, but who is there to save the bats here in Ontario?
You can be a superhero! You can help save our bats because a world without bats is scarier than the bats themselves! Yes, they look scary but when you have the opportunity to learn about them and see them not being ferocious, you might even find them cute in an ugly sort of way.
Ontario has eight species of bats, four of which are endangered. Five species migrate in the winter, some hibernating further south, and most of those prefer to live in southwestern Ontario.
The migrators include the Hoary Bat – the largest (30 grams or heavier), a solitary roost on bark or branches. The Eastern Red Bat has colourful blond to orange hair and likes to chase moths around streetlights:
Silver Haired Bats roost on outside of buildings. Tri-colour Bat, with hard to see colours, goes further north.
Our permanent bats include the Eastern Small Footed Bat, one of the rarest to spot, roosting in rocks. Northern Bats have longer ears and do not catch insects in the air, instead they pick them off foliage.
The two that like living in our homes are the Little Brown Bat, previously the most common bat, which has declined 92 per cent due to White Nose Syndrome and is expected to be extinct by 2025, and the Big Brown Bat. It’s difficult to tell the difference unless they are both in front of you.
Robert Kessler wrote for EcoHealth Alliance, “Bats are incredibly important for their respective ecosystems. Whether it’s controlling pest populations, reforesting green spaces, spreading fruit seeds, or providing the organic material which forms the cornerstone of a cave ecosystem, without bats very few ecosystems as we know them could sustain themselves. Forests would disappear, farms would be overrun by insects, and even cities would experience problems as there are urban bats in almost every city in the world.”
They are endangered mostly because of humans who cause habitat loss.
We caused the climate change irregularities of which prolonged warm spells in the winter trick the bats into waking up, but there is no food and cold nights kill them.
Slow reproduction: Most have only one baby, which they nurse with milk. If the species declines quickly, they cannot repopulate.
White Nose Syndrome is a fungus growing in caves. The fungus infects hibernating bats, growing on their bodies and around their faces. This causes the bats to wake up repeatedly through the winter, depleting their energy stores. As there is no food available in the winter, many do not survive.
What can you do? Learn more about the bats, get involved and help them. Go to the Toronto Zoo Bat site and start reading. Get the free Bat Conservation Guide PDF. It has fantastic information and detailed plans for building, locating and caring for your bat box (house).
Ontario Nature and Canadian Wildlife Federation needs people Canada-wide for an in-depth study. Do the survey.
Millions of bats have died in the last 10 years and may not recover without YOUR help. Be a Bat Superhero. To misquote Star Wars, ‘Help them, you… are their only hope!