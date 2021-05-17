Be a superhero, help save our bats

Article content

Batman may save the humans in Gotham City, but who is there to save the bats here in Ontario?

You can be a superhero! You can help save our bats because a world without bats is scarier than the bats themselves! Yes, they look scary but when you have the opportunity to learn about them and see them not being ferocious, you might even find them cute in an ugly sort of way.

Ontario has eight species of bats, four of which are endangered. Five species migrate in the winter, some hibernating further south, and most of those prefer to live in southwestern Ontario.

The migrators include the Hoary Bat – the largest (30 grams or heavier), a solitary roost on bark or branches. The Eastern Red Bat has colourful blond to orange hair and likes to chase moths around streetlights:

Silver Haired Bats roost on outside of buildings. Tri-colour Bat, with hard to see colours, goes further north.

Our permanent bats include the Eastern Small Footed Bat, one of the rarest to spot, roosting in rocks. Northern Bats have longer ears and do not catch insects in the air, instead they pick them off foliage.