Are you ready?

Time is running out but you might still be able to get that last minute gift.

I am ready. Have delivered Morgan’s Christmas parcels, while he stood on the step, me on the sidewalk, exchanging air hugs, throwing kisses and welling up while vowing, when this is all over, we will spend more time together.

Christmas cards have been mailed. I have had lengthy phone conversations with people special in my life. The larder is well stocked with the food and drink I love. I have even dug out my “Baby It’s Cold Outside” sweatshirt for morning. Milk and cookies are set out near my little tree and carrots on the deck. It’s Christmas Eve and we will be settling in to watch Christmas Eve Mass on TV, sing and pray for all of us.

Christmas means many different things. It is about believing in your version of God, in the goodness of humanity and most importantly in yourself.

It’s about joy. The joy you feel when those you love are near. The joy you give to others.