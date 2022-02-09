Can we just try?

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

We just finished a video conference, as we often do once each week. Our conversations are usually a mishmash of personal life, spirituality and the book. Today it was both.

We both hold similar views of politics and pandemic. One would think those should be separate conversations, but I am starting to see that most opinions are often politically driven.

Many, no matter what perspective of the current world we live in, are feeling uncomfortable, hurt and bewildered by each other’s stance. Each of us speaking out, or quietly living in accordance to what we believe to be true and important. Often creating conflict through judgement of others, creating disconnection and more division.

When I feel like I am judging others for not having the same view as mine, quite honestly, it doesn’t feel good. I don’t have to agree with someone but I do feel better when I judge less. Both my aunt and I were sharing recent moments where we have had to step back and gather ourselves, connect to something bigger than ourselves, our spirituality, God, higher power, however you want to word it to feel better about our role in this chaos.

We discussed how when we got out of our own way, when we stepped back from our opinions and judgements and connected on a deeper level of the importance of what is best for us as individuals and as a society as a whole, we concluded more kindness, more insight to our own behaviours and less judgement of others.

You see, each of us has different life experiences, different thoughts and feelings and different conclusions and beliefs. There are many studies out there why one would believe something over another. It is a projection of our inner values. Each of our core or inner values comes uniquely from the individual, based on conscious, subconscious and collective conscious energies.