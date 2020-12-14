BEECHEY: Thank the Romans for indoor plumbing

Article content

A friend thought I should write an article on some archaic beliefs of the past in regard to where health is today.

3000 BC – Bathing went from waterfalls and rivers to showers with lead pipes thanks to the Greeks. The Romans added lead-lined tanks and indoor plumbing. This saved rich people going to the well or river, but contaminated water was still brought into the house. By 476 AD, aqueducts and bathhouses – public and private – disappeared. For thousands of years lead water pipes were used until banned (in 1975 in Canada).

From Greek times surgeries were being done, however doctors did not wash their hands before plunging them into their patients.

1346-1353 AD – Trade routes by land or sea can transmit diseases. The Black Death is believed to have started in China, and killed people on its way to Europe where 40 to 50 per cent of people died within four years. It was a bacterium spread by fleas, which most people had due to the rushes in their homes or from animals. Other plagues like cholera were transmitted by water so many people became afraid of it, believing a layer of dirt on their skin would protect them.