Wines of the World Gala returns
Mount Jamieson Resort will hold its second-annual Wines of the World Gala as it continues to work towards establishing a year-round facility for the region.
Scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Porcupine Dante Club, members of the organization, business partners and supporters will be guided through a five-course, locally prepared meal, along with wine pairing, a live DJ and a silent auction.
To comply with provincial health regulations, per the venue, all attendees must have proof of vaccination and will experience an evening of fine food and reconnecting — all in the spirit of supporting “one of the communities’ most cherished pillars of health and sports excellence.”
“We’re pleased to reestablish this beloved event for the community and the benefit of our Resort,” said Cameron Grant, president and chair of Mount Jamieson Resort.
“Thanks to the guidance and oversight of our volunteers, Gord Cowie, George Rodda, Marcel Gauthier and Louise Biglow, as well as the fundraising committee, attendees can hope to see a safe semblance to a time when we could enjoy the company of friends.”
In 2019, Mount Jamieson took over Wines of the World from Diabetes Canada (Timmins chapter), who successfully delivered the event for 13 years.
At the inaugural event under the Mount Jamieson banner, the members, partners, supporters and community came together to raise $17,000.
The COVID-19 pandemic has heavily impacted the sport, recreation and tourism sectors in disproportionate ways — enforcing shutdowns, grinding the resort’s primary source of income to a halt.
However, due to the strong leadership of Mount Jamieson Resort and the gracious support of the season pass holders, the organization continues to harness ways to support physical and mental wellbeing in the region and deliver programming and products to match, including the delivery of the Wines of the World Gala.
“Mount Jamieson has proven to be adaptable—after all, our business model currently relies on the weather,” said Pamela Laplante, director of the board and chair of Mount Jamieson’s fundraising committee.
“The resort took over stewardship of the beloved Wines of the World community event because of the success it had already seen with Diabetes Canada.
“Our commitment to stepping up to continue this valued annual event came without pause as our organization recognizes opportunities that lead to successful outcomes.
“As the resort shifts to a multi-purpose premier resort facility, Wines of the World felt like a natural acquisition to demonstrate just how we can take on new projects with tangible outcomes.”
Ticket sales will launch on Thursday and they can be purchased by visiting www.mountjamiesonresort.ca. Tickets are $150 each, or $1,200 for a table of eight.