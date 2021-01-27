Vaccinations continue in Oxford-Elgin

Article content
Southwestern Public Health has accomplished a key milestone in its COVID-19 immunizations strategy with the successful completion of first doses for all eligible long-term care home residents in the region.
Over a three-week period that began January 12, more than 1,100 of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were administered with the support of long-term care home staff and administrators, and the COVID-19 Immunizations Task Force at Southwestern Public Health.
The health unit partnered with Oxford County Paramedic Services and Medavie EMS service to administer vaccines.
“A massive amount of work and marathon days made this achievement possible by both our own team and long-term care home administration,” said Jaime Fletcher in a media release.
Fletcher is leading the immunization work in the Southwestern Public Health region as manager of its COVID-19 Mass Immunization Taskforce.