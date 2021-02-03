Town of Tillsonburg announces organizational realignment

Article content

The Town of Tillsonburg has made changes to its corporate structure earlier this week, including appointments to its senior management team.

“The purpose of this organizational realignment was to put a structure in place that will allow us to become a more efficient and effective team,” said Chief Administrative Officer Kyle Pratt in a media release. “An organizational structure is about creating formal paths of communication.”

“Council’s mandate is to ensure that the municipality is functioning well and delivering value to the people of Tillsonburg,” said Mayor Stephen Molnar. “This is a proactive step to help our municipality move forward. These are challenging times and having a strong leadership structure and staff team in place, both now and into the future, is essential.”

At the senior management level, Michelle Smibert will become director of a newly formed Corporate Services Department. The portfolio amalgamates the Clerk’s