Tillsonburg Lions planning for Jan. 2 bottle drive

Chris Abbott
Dec 14, 2020  •   •  2 minute read
Tillsonburg Lions Club members, Kelly (left) and Blair Oatman, have already started collecting refundable cans and bottles for the Lions Club Bottle Drive, which happens Saturday, Jan. 2 in the parking lot behind Avondale United Church from 8 a.m. to noon. (Chris Abbott/Norfolk and Tillsonburg News)

Will you have refundable bottles to return after the holidays?

The Tillsonburg Lions Club needs your contribution of beer bottles and cans, wine and liquor bottles for its Jan. 2 fundraising Bottle Drive.

“We’re going to try to do a ‘hands off’ kind of thing,” said the service club’s Blair Oatman. “People will drive in, and if they just want to pop their trunk, we’ll take them out. Our thought is to have the least amount of contact as possible, a drive-thru type thing. We will have a trailer on site.”

Bottles and cans (the cans do not need to be crushed) will be collected on Saturday, Jan. 2 in the parking lot behind Avondale United Church, accessible from Harvey Street or Lisgar Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon).

For more information, see the Tillsonburg Lions Facebook page.

If you can’t make it Jan. 2, the Lions Club can pick them up in the community. Call Oatman (226-234-2990) or Bob Cook (519-842-4087) to arrange pickup.

“Any time between now and Jan. 2,” said Oatman, noting on Saturday that his truck was full of refundables that had been recently collected from friends and family. “We’re not going to hang on to them until then, we’re just going to take these in now.”

The Lions Club had to seek out new fundraisers, said Oatman, with the cancellation of its bingo at the Tillsonburg Community Centre during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Bingo, that’s our major (fundraising) event and that’s completely on hold. With the restrictions that are in place, there’s just no way.

“So this bottle drive kind of gets us back out in the community again, and all proceeds will go back within the community and service projects.”

Anyone interested in joining the Lions, meetings in Tillsonburg are held the first Tuesday and third Thursday each month with a combination of in-person and online attendance.

“Service clubs are about being hands on, there’s a lot of camaraderie. It’s been tough this year, but we’re doing what we can. We figure this bottle drive, while not stepping on any other service club’s toes, will get us back out in the community again.”

