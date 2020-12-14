Tillsonburg Lions planning for Jan. 2 bottle drive

Article content

Will you have refundable bottles to return after the holidays?

The Tillsonburg Lions Club needs your contribution of beer bottles and cans, wine and liquor bottles for its Jan. 2 fundraising Bottle Drive.

“We’re going to try to do a ‘hands off’ kind of thing,” said the service club’s Blair Oatman. “People will drive in, and if they just want to pop their trunk, we’ll take them out. Our thought is to have the least amount of contact as possible, a drive-thru type thing. We will have a trailer on site.”

Bottles and cans (the cans do not need to be crushed) will be collected on Saturday, Jan. 2 in the parking lot behind Avondale United Church, accessible from Harvey Street or Lisgar Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon).

For more information, see the Tillsonburg Lions Facebook page.

If you can’t make it Jan. 2, the Lions Club can pick them up in the community. Call Oatman (226-234-2990) or Bob Cook (519-842-4087) to arrange pickup.