Tillsonburg begins budget meetings

Tillsonburg’s budget meetings began Nov. 30 with a three-and-a-half hour introductory virtual meeting.

“We’ll look forward to the presentations and guidance through the deliberations on this today,” said Mayor Stephen Molnar, “as led by the Interim Director of Finance and Corporate Treasurer.”

Molnar thanked the financial department, along with the town’s leadership team.

“On behalf of council, and I do believe the stakeholders across our community, thank you for the work to date, and we’ll look forward to listening, learning and deliberating in the future. So thank you.”

Sheena Pawliwec, interim director of Finance/Treasurer, provided an overview of the 2021 draft budget.

“Significant staff time and effort has been dedicated to this annual endeavour,” said Pawliwec, thanking staff involved in the budget preparations.

“2020 has proved to be an equivocal year, and this is expected to continue into 2021. Best estimates based on the known information and recent experience have been made with respect to the continued impacts, which will be highlighted in these following slides.”

To watch the entire meeting, see the Town’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/watch?v=AkbOTy5_kdY.

Staff confirmed there are no pre-budget approval requests at this time.

It was asked why Fire Communications is noted as a pressure. Staff noted that Fire Communications is recoverable and that it is noted as a pressure because there are existing approved agreements.

Staff also noted that SOMA travel expenses are requested every second year and that there was no request for 2020.

Staff confirmed that if the six months of COIVD-19 impact was extended by three months there would be an additional 1.84 per cent increase to the tax levee. The funds could be recovered from reserves, potential funding assistance from other levels of government or service level adjustments.

Geno Vanhaelewyn, chief building official, was present to provide an overview of the Building, Planning and By-Law business plan and operating summary. Staff members are anticipating a 20 per cent increase in permit applications

Cephas Panschow, development commissioner, provided an overview of the Economic Development and Marketing business plan, capital and operating summaries.

There was discussion regarding the SOMA mission trips and resulting investment in the Town of Tillsonburg.

Pawliwec also provided an overview of the Corporate Services business plan, capital and operating summaries.

Ashley Andrews, manager of Human Resources, gave an overview of the Human Resources business plan.

Brad Lemaich, fire chief, provided an overview of the Fire and Rescue Services business plan, capital and operating summaries.

Carlos Reyes, director of operations, provided an overview of the Operation Services business plan, capital and operating summaries

Chris Baird, director of Recreation, Culture and Parks, provided an overview of the Recreation, Culture and Parks business plan, capital and operating summaries.

The Town of Tillsonburg announced on Monday that the following 2021 budget meetings have been cancelled – Dec. 8, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17.

The Monday, Dec. 7 meeting proceeded as planned starting at 9 a.m., running until 4 p.m.

Tillsonburg’s next 2021 budget meeting will be Dec. 16 from 5-9 p.m.