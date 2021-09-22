Norfolk and Haldimand’s new acting medical officer of health introduced himself to Norfolk council on Sept. 21.

Dr. Matthew Strauss, a native of the Kitchener area, spent much of August and early September fending off controversy over provocative remarks he has made on social media, in radio interviews, and in print about COVID-19 and public-health measures designed to contain it.

Strauss promises moderation in public remarks

In his presentation to council, Strauss said his approach has changed now that he is the lead public-health official in Haldimand and Norfolk.

Strauss said some of his past remarks were meant to be “eye-catching” in order to generate thought and discussion. Strauss told Norfolk council, which serves as the board of health for both counties, that his communications strategy has changed now that he is serving in an official, public-health capacity.

“It’s clear to me that the social-media presence should reflect my new role,” Strauss said.

In his presentation, Strauss emphasized that he is pro-vaccine. On the basis of past statements and social media postings, some have questioned Strauss’s commitment to public-health measures in response to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Strauss has been especially critical of across-the-board, open-ended lockdowns because he maintains they damage public health in ways that pandemic viruses do not. He has cited the toll they take in terms of despair and mental health and the contribution this makes to pathologies such as alcohol, drug abuse and suicide.

“All of us have our own views,” Langton Coun. Linda Vandendriessche told Strauss. “But we have to keep them controlled. I know you will do that and adhere to the rules handed down by the Province of Ontario.”