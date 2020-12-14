Simcoe Chamber of Commerce names its 2020 award winners

Article content

The year 2020 will be remembered as one where popular award programs were delivered remotely over the internet.

The Simcoe and District Chamber of Commerce followed suit on Dec. 10 with the delivery of its annual awards program on Youtube over the noon hour.

“Every year, we are thrilled to come together to celebrate the innovation and creativity of businesses built in our own backyard who are powerful economic drivers in our local community and — in spite of COVID-19 — this year was no exception,” the chamber said in a news release. “In fact, many of these we celebrate because of COVID. The Simcoe and District Chamber of Commerce hosted its Outstanding Business Excellence Awards virtually this year and, while we couldn’t have all the usual festivities, we celebrate them nonetheless.”

Hosts of the event were chamber president Sue Downs and her frequent sidekick on emcee detail Alan Duthie. Together, they revealed the following 2020 winners in their respective categories: