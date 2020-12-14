Article content

Gunners from the 56th Field Artillery Regiment are taking part in a NATO mission in Latvia.

Seven soldiers from the 56th, a primary reserve force that includes Brantford, Simcoe and St. Catharines, are serving alongside their regular force counterparts in Thunder Battery, the name given the artillery reconnaissance team in Latvia. The name of the mission is Operation Reassurance.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Reservists with 56th are now serving in Latvia Back to video

“The contribution being made by soldiers of the 56th Field Regiment to Thunder Battery is rather historic,” Capt. Mike Mathieson, of Brantford, said in a statement provided to The Brantford Expositor. “We are providing a reconnaissance detachment as a unit rather than as individuals filling in a few extra spots.

“This does not happen very often and we’re very proud of this achievement.”

Reservists are part-time soldiers with full-time careers outside the military who train on evenings and weekends. They are trained to the same standards as regular force soldiers.

The battle group was established in June 2017 at Camp Adazi, near Riga, the Latvian capital. It is part of a broader effort to reinforce the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s deterrence and defence stance against potential threats.