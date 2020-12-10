Province’s patchwork approach to pandemic zones sparks worry in Norfolk

Article content

A hockey practice in Waterford held during the Dec. 5 and 6 weekend did not go unnoticed in the community

Residents told Waterford Coun. Kim Huffman that a large number of people were seen milling about the parking lot of the Tricenturena wearing Hamilton-area hockey jerseys.

Callers were concerned because Hamilton is under red-zone limitations due to a high incidence of COVID-19. Measures in force include the closure of Hamilton-area arenas.

“Individuals in the red zone are coming to Norfolk to use ice,” Huffman told Norfolk council on Dec. 8. “I find that concerning.”

The hockey practice is indicative of a larger problem with the Ontario government’s regionalized approach to COVID-19 restrictions. Red-zone lockdowns inhibit congregate behaviour where in force yet the province has no authority or mechanism for ensuring red-zone residents stay within their boundaries.

On Dec. 8, Delhi Coun. Mike Columbus commented that urban areas of Brant County in recent days have been crowded with shoppers from red-zone districts of the Greater Toronto Area. There are fears the province’s patchwork approach to COVID-19 control is having the unintended effect of spreading the coronavirus to areas that are not yet endemic.