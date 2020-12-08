Possible wiggle room exists on Port Dover water capacity

Article content
Norfolk County and the province are discussing the possibility of solving the development freeze in Port Dover through the installation of temporary water-treatment facilities.
On Nov. 17, developers who have been labouring under a moratorium on new construction offered to help pay for the installation and maintenance of temporary treatment facilities until the county resolves its capacity issues at the town’s water treatment plant.
In a note to Norfolk council on Dec. 4, Jason Godby, Norfolk’s interim general manager of public works, said staff members have taken up the matter with the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP). The ministry would have to sign off on alternative service-delivery models that deviate from the county’s provincial permits.
Godby holds out the prospect that delayed projects in Port Dover could proceed in the new year. This depends on strategies Norfolk might take to increase processing capacity while repairing failing clarifier units at the town’s treatment plant on Nelson Street West.