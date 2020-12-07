POLICE BRIEFS

Drunk driving charges laid

OPP in Brand and Oxford counties arrested four drivers with alcohol-related driving offences Nov. 28-29.

On Nov. 28, at 1:55 a.m., OPP received a report of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 401, Blandford Blenheim Township.

Police spoke with the driver, and it was determined that the driver was displaying signs of impairment. The driver was placed under arrest and taken into custody for testing.

As a result, a 30-year-old Chatham man was charged with the following offences: Operation While Impaired; Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

On Nov. 28, at 3:10 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop after a vehicle drew attention to the officer on Quarter Town Line, Tillsonburg.

Police spoke with the driver, and it became apparent that the driver had consumed alcohol. An Approved Screening Device (ASD) test was administered, resulting in a fail. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to the OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 26-year-old Tillsonburg man was charged with the following offences: Operation While Impaired; Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

On Nov. 29, at 6:30 p.m., OPP received a report of a disturbance on Highway 403, Norwich Township.

Police located the vehicle involved and conducted a traffic stop. Officers spoke with the driver, and determined the driver was displaying signs of impairment. An ASD test was administered, resulting in a fail. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to the OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 43-year-old Peterborough man was charged with the following offences: Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus); Operate a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance; Use Plate Not Authorized for Vehicle; Drive Motor Vehicle, No Currently Validated Permit; Novice Driver – BAC Above Zero.

On Nov. 29, at 8:20 p.m., OPP received a report of a traffic complaint on Highway 401, South-West Oxford Township.

Police located the vehicle and spoke with the driver. The driver was administered an ASD test, which resulted in a fail. The driver was transported to the OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 32-year-old St. Catharines man was charged with the following offences: Operation While Impaired; Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

All of the accused had their drivers licences suspended and vehicles impounded.

They were all scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock at a later date.