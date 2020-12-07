POLICE BRIEFS

Cram A Cruiser this Saturday at Sobeys

On Saturday, Dec. 12, the Oxford OPP will be helping with a Cram a Cruiser event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sobeys on north Broadway, Tillsonburg.

On Saturday, Dec. 19, the OPP will also be assisting from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Independent Grocer on King Street in Ingersoll.

Members will be on site, both days, with staff collecting non-perishable food items and gift cards for the respective food banks.

“What a fabulous opportunity to support your community during this especially challenging time of year,” said OPP staff in a news release. “Thank you in advance for any assistance that you provide for this event. All donations are greatly appreciated.”

Probe collision on Bell Mill Side Road

On Dec. 2 at 9:17 a.m., OPP in Norfolk investigated a single vehicle collision at a Bell Mill Side Road in Norfolk.

Police found that the driver of a pickup truck lost control, entered the ditch and rolled the vehicle.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Kitchener man charged with sexual assault

A criminal investigation by Oxford OPP, with the help of the Crime Unit, has resulted in a sex-related offence charge in Ingersoll.

The charge is in relation to a Dec. 1 incident.

A 21-year-old Kitchener man was charged with sexual assault.

He was to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock at a later date.

OPP urge drivers to be aware of deer

The OPP is urging motorists not to veer for deer after investigating several vehicle collisions in Norfolk within a recent 24-hour period involving deer.

Deer-vehicle collision rates increase significantly 1.5 hours on either side of sunset and sunrise. Although there is often signage to warn motorists of higher deer-travelled areas, motorists need to be aware in all areas. Deer don’t limit their activity on rural roads. The animals have been known to cross busy roadways as well.

“If you suddenly have a deer in your path, we encourage drivers to stay in control, reduce as much speed as possible, and whatever you do, steer straight,” said Const. Ed Sanchuk. “Don’t veer for the deer. By changing your direction quickly, you increase the risk of losing control, running off the roadway and rolling your vehicle. This increases the likelihood of sustaining greater damage to your vehicle and serious injury.”

Other hints for this time of year are as follows:

Look all around, not just straight ahead. Deer will often run across the road from ditches and protected areas such as stream corridors and woodlots.

Where you see one deer, expect more. Deer often travel in herds.

Slow down. The slower you go, the more time you have to react should you encounter a deer.

Deer can move across roads at any time of the day or year but anticipate higher deer movements in the fall and around sunrise and sunset.

Watch for glowing eyes of deer at night.

Don’t veer for deer. Should a deer run into the path of your vehicle, reduce your speed quickly, steer straight and stay in control.

Remove all distractions. Give yourself the best chance possible to see and predict where deer might go.

Buckle up. If you need to stop in a hurry, you want your body restrained to prevent unnecessary injury or possibly death.

“We are committed to educating all drivers in Norfolk County and surrounding areas. Although at times it may seem that the deer come out of nowhere, with a little knowledge and improved driving skill, there are many things drivers can do to prevent car-deer collisions,” said Inspector Joseph Varga, Detachment Commander, Norfolk County OPP.