In his lifetime, George Papadakos has completed seven marathons.
By the end of January 2021, the 46-year-old Tillsonburg triathlon and running coach will shatter that mark.
Papadakos plans to run 31 marathons in January
Papadakos plans to run 31 marathons in 31 days in January while raising funds and awareness for the Alzheimer Society.
An experienced runner, Papadakos had to cancel one ironman and two half-ironman competitions in 2020, deferring them to 2021.
“Going into 2021 – there’s a lot of uncertainty in terms of my race schedule and what kind of race environment there will be this year.”
Inspired in part by Dean Karnazes, who ran 50 marathons in 50 American states in 50 days, Papadakos came up with an idea to combine his race talents and his love for the Alzheimer Society to raise money for the local Oxford branch.
“They are in a very sticky situation… where they might have to amalgamate to keep it alive in this area,” said Papadakos. “They might have to amalgamate with London, or a couple different Societies, so they can keep afloat and give the support they need to in this community.”