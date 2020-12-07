Papadakos plans to run 31 marathons in January

Article content continued

The two annual Walk for Memories in Oxford County (Tillsonburg and Woodstock), normally held in January, are among the highest per capita Alzheimer Society fundraisers in the country, said Shelley Green, executive director of the Alzheimer Society of Oxford, last year in Woodstock.

“The Walk for Memories is not going to happen in January – they have tentatively pushed it into May,” Papadakos noted. “And they have already announced that it’s going to be a virtual walk.”

Papadakos said an online pledge form for his marathon fundraiser will be available through the Alzheimer Society website. You can reach out to Papadakos (email) triathlongeorge@hotmail.com for more information on how or where to donate, George Papadakos for Facebook, and @triathlongeorge for Instagram.

Papadakos, who hosted several charity duathlons (running and cycling) over the years to support the Alzheimer Society, said he wanted to do something a little more ‘high profile.’

“As funny as it seems, I thought about doing a marathon a day for the month of January, and then I was like, ‘no, no, no…’ Two weeks later it was all I could think about. Is it feasible? Is it crazy?

“At the end of the day, I know I can do it, and I think if we can create an awareness that the Alzheimer Society is a huge deal, get a little fanfare with what I’m doing and get some people behind it, get some sponsors, and get some people who want to donate to my cause… we can see where we can go with it. It may not turn out to be as big as I think it’s going to be, but I think it’s going to be a pretty special endeavour. I’ve got some pretty great people behind me and my family is always behind me – and they already know I’m crazy.”