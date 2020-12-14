Oxford OPP Auxiliary ‘cram cruisers with food’

Chris Abbott
Dec 14, 2020  •   •  1 minute read
Jim Brotz, Oxford OPP Auxiliary, helps fill a fifth cruiser Saturday during the Cram A Cruiser food drive at Sobeys Tillsonburg. (Chris Abbott/Norfolk and Tillsonburg News)

Saturday’s Cram A Cruiser food drive at Sobeys Tillsonburg didn’t just fill one OPP cruiser.

It filled five.

On site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. three members of the Oxford OPP Auxiliary endured the cold, rainy weather to collect food donations from Sobeys customers.

“My last count when I was over there (at the food bank) was 1,664 pounds,” said Jim Brotz, Oxford OPP Auxiliary, as they filled up the fifth cruiser.

“My feedback from Wendy Cameron (Sobeys Tillsonburg) when I booked the Cram the Cruiser the other day was that this year she sees the people are really generous. We’ve seen it with these ($5) bags. It’s almost like people are going that little extra mile to help out everybody.”

“These guys are rockin’ it,” Cameron smiled. “They’re amazing – the same three officers have been here since like 8:30.”

Sobeys traditionally holds Cram A Cruiser events around three holidays – Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas – but Saturday’s was the first this year because of COVID-19.

On Saturday, the OPP Auxiliary introduced themselves to customers going in and shared the Cram A Cruiser information.

“A lot of people are thinking, ‘Hey what’s going on? The police are here,’” said Brotz.

Another Cram A Cruiser has been planned this weekend at Independent Grocer on King Street, Ingersoll on Dec. 19.

“For us, it’s about giving back to the community,” said Brotz. “We get to introduce ourselves to the public, the public gets to meet us first hand. And I think they get a different spin on what policing is all about. A big part of what our Auxiliary focus is… is the community. Lock it or Lose it is another one of our programs we’re getting out there.”

