Oxford OPP Auxiliary ‘cram cruisers with food’

Saturday’s Cram A Cruiser food drive at Sobeys Tillsonburg didn’t just fill one OPP cruiser.

It filled five.

On site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. three members of the Oxford OPP Auxiliary endured the cold, rainy weather to collect food donations from Sobeys customers.

“My last count when I was over there (at the food bank) was 1,664 pounds,” said Jim Brotz, Oxford OPP Auxiliary, as they filled up the fifth cruiser.

“My feedback from Wendy Cameron (Sobeys Tillsonburg) when I booked the Cram the Cruiser the other day was that this year she sees the people are really generous. We’ve seen it with these ($5) bags. It’s almost like people are going that little extra mile to help out everybody.”

“These guys are rockin’ it,” Cameron smiled. “They’re amazing – the same three officers have been here since like 8:30.”

Sobeys traditionally holds Cram A Cruiser events around three holidays – Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas – but Saturday’s was the first this year because of COVID-19.