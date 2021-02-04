OPP investigate theft of methadone

Chris Abbott
Feb 04, 2021  •  14 hours ago  •  2 minute read

On Monday, Feb. 1, the OPP Oxford County Detachment received a report of a theft from a Tillsonburg address.

It was determined that on Sunday, Jan. 31, unknowns gained entry into an unlocked home. Once inside, unknowns removed approximately six units of methadone from the residence.

The OPP is urging all community members to lock their homes and vehicles and to report any suspicious activity immediately by calling 1-888-310-1122 or if a crime is in progress 9-1-1.

Members of the Oxford County OPP are continuing to investigate and are seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation. If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Shoplifter faces charge in Tillsonburg

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, at approximately 10:20 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police, Oxford County Detachment responded to a shoplifting incident at a Broadway, Tillsonburg address.

Investigation determined that an individual removed a quantity of merchandise, and as a result police charged 24-year-old Aleesha Mae Dunn of Tillsonburg with theft under $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Woodstock at a later date.

OPP receive online citizen report of vehicle break-in

On Monday, Feb. 1, the OPP Oxford County Detachment received an online report from a Tillsonburg resident reporting a vehicle entry at Wolf Street.

In the early morning hours on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, unknowns gained entry into a vehicle on the property. It did not appear anything was taken however police are reminding the community to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 to report suspicious activity or 911 if a crime is in progress.

Patrolling officer locates impaired driver in Houghton

On Monday, Feb. 1, at approximately 8:52 p.m., an officer with the OPP Norfolk County Detachment investigated a vehicle on the side of the roadway of Barth Side Road, Houghton.

As a result, the driver was taken into custody without incident. Charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus is 65-year-old George Schonberger of Norfolk County.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Simcoe at a later date.

29-year-old man faces charges

On Saturday, Jan. 30, at approximately 9:05 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Oxford County Detachment responded to an incident at Broadway, Tillsonburg where a person observed a vehicle in the parking lot of a local business and contacted police.

As a result, police charged 29-year-old Jeffrey Keith Fearns of Hastings Highlands, Ont. with the following offences: Operation while impaired – blood drug concentration; Failure or refusal to comply with demand; Possession of Fentanyl; and Breach of recognizance.

The accused was scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Woodstock at a later date.