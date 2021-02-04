OPP investigate theft of methadone

Article content

On Monday, Feb. 1, the OPP Oxford County Detachment received a report of a theft from a Tillsonburg address.

It was determined that on Sunday, Jan. 31, unknowns gained entry into an unlocked home. Once inside, unknowns removed approximately six units of methadone from the residence.

The OPP is urging all community members to lock their homes and vehicles and to report any suspicious activity immediately by calling 1-888-310-1122 or if a crime is in progress 9-1-1.

Members of the Oxford County OPP are continuing to investigate and are seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation. If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

