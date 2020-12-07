Article content

Loblaw Companies Limited on Dec. 3 confirmed one employee had had tested positive on a ‘presumptive test’ for COVID-19 at the Zehrs Tillsonburg location on Simcoe Street.

The last day the team member worked was on Nov. 27.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. One case of COVID-19 reported at Zehrs Tillsonburg Back to video

The Woodstock Zehrs location also confirmed seven cases of COVID-19 among its staff last week. Loblaws, the store’s parent company, initially confirmed three – and then “multiple” – cases of COVID-19 among its staff at the Dundas Street store.

“We have implemented additional measures, including enhanced cleaning, to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in the store. We have also worked closely with local public health who have confirmed there is no additional risk to customers at this time, and we continue to encourage all colleagues and customers to social distance and wear proper (personal protective equipment),” a company release stated.

The last day any exposed employee was in the Woodstock store was Nov. 26. All cases have been isolated, health officials said.