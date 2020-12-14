Need a holiday meal?

Article content

Do you need fully prepared meals on Christmas Day?

Here are a couple ideas – contact your local restaurant or food establishment to find out what they have to offer.

Enchanted Eats Café in Tillsonburg will be open Christmas Eve from 11-4, and offering turkey or ham dinners for pickup ($17.99 per person).

On Christmas Day, turkey or ham dinners will be available for pickup only 10-4.

And on New Year’s Eve, Enchanted Eats will be open 11-7 (dinner had limited menu), and on New Year’s Day they will have an all-you-can-eat breakfast $13.99 from 10-3. Email barb.scrivens@hotmail.com for more information.

Beres Meats on Broadway has a Christmas dinner for your family… ready to go. They cook the turkey, stuffing, vegetables, mashed potatoes, gravy, etc., and all you have to do is pick it up, ready to eat. $120 feeds a family of 10 (with leftovers). Add cabbage rolls, salad and dessert at $3 per person more. Message them on Facebook or place an order on their website (www.beresmeats.com).