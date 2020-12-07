Nativity scene featured at Crosspoint Community Church

Crosspoint Community Church in Tillsonburg has two COVID-19 compliant Christmas events/activities underway for families.

The idea is to give kids something safe to do this Christmas season, said church member Julie Kranendonk.

First, you can visit the nativity display at 150 Concession St. West.

“We have a large nativity scene outside the church that we’ve painted,” said Kranendonk. “And it really is beautiful.

Tune your car radio to FM 87.9 to hear a children’s bedtime story to go along with the display. View from the street while driving by, or pull into the church driveway to listen to the entire story at the nativity scene.

“Visitors can do a drive-by, set their tuner to 87.9 and they will hear the nativity story,” said Kranendonk. “This is the first year we’ve done it and we’d really like people to come and see it.”

The bedtime story is on a continuous loop, so it is available at any hour. The nativity display will stay up at least until Christmas.

“It just brings for us the true meaning of Christmas to children, who might be looking at Christmas differently this year with the coronavirus.”

Also, Crosspoint Community Church posted a video on its YouTube channel called Dough Holy Night, a fun 16-minute family video with instructions on to how to bake Christmas cookies. At the same time it tells the story of the first Christmas.

“It’s kind of like a virtual Christmas story for the kids,” said Kranendonk.

It can be accessed on the Crosspoint Community Church channel at bit.ly/crosspointnight.

During the summer months, Crosspoint connected with the community providing COVID-safe activities for children.

“In the summer we tried to do weekly things for kids that were as COVID-compliant and safe as possible. We had bubble wands, chalk activities in the parking lot, stuff like that, just to bring a little bit of normalcy, a little bit of joy to kids.”

cabbott@postmedia.com