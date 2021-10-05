Waterford’s Nikki Shawana, and her daughter Ziibi, danced The Fancy Shawl and The Jingle Dress on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.

“We’re really honoured to be here today,” said Shawana at the March for Truth and Reconciliation in Ingersoll. “Today (Sept. 30) is very important in our family. Ziibi and I will be dancing today – we are first and second generation residential school survivors. Her grandparents and great grandparents all attended residential school system.”

Shawana said her grandfather was very well known for getting in trouble.

“And getting a lot of punishments because he wouldn’t stop speaking his language. And none of the kids wanted to be his friend because he always answered them in Anishinaabemowin. And when he answered them in Anishinaabemowin then they all got in trouble. So I think about that on days like this. And I think about how my dad is fluent. And how thankful I am to my grandfather that even through all the hardships that he had, he never gave up on his language and he never gave up on his culture.”

Shawana said her daughter Ziibi, still tired from Wednesday’s dancing, was also excited to dance Thursday.

“I thought it was really important to show the generations and the healing that we are doing now,” said Shawana. “And how important it is that we’re here and that you’re here and that we’re working together towards a brighter future. And how we can change those things that have happened from a negative into a positive or turn around and take a positive route from here on out.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic Shawana started home-schooling her children. That led to teaching them Anishinaabemowin and their culture, and doing land-based learning.