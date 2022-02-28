Women’s Institute marks 125 years supporting, inspiring women

One of the longest standing sisterhoods in the world, founded in Ontario, is celebrating a major milestone.

From the first meeting in Stoney Creek on Feb. 19, 1897 to today’s global network of branches, for the past 125 years the Women’s Institute (WI) has provided a social connection, education source, and community service opportunity for women.

Since founding, the mission and vision of the organization spread rapidly as women everywhere embraced the movement for a better future for their family, their communities, and themselves.

Over the years, the WI has been at the forefront of multiple causes. The original goal was to teach women how to keep their families healthy and well fed. Educational gatherings also offered a much-needed social connection. By hosting community dances and card parties, they began to raise money and support community work and the war effort.

Recently, WI has embarked on education campaigns around such topics as gender, Indigeneity, and Black history. They have undertaken campaigns to eradicate Lyme Disease and advocate for victims of human trafficking.

Local branches, including the Oxford District Women’s Institute, meet monthly, often with a guest speaker or group activity. Meetings include social time and a short business session to plan ongoing community involvement, support, and advocacy. Women of every age and stage gather to support each other and their communities and the meetings are a time to connect with friends and get to know new people.