Windham Centre ‘CHAMP’ benefits from War Amps key tag service

The War Amps Key Tag Service is celebrating 75 years of returning lost keys to their owners.

Donations to the key tag service provide vital support to amputees across the country including Caydence Lee, 9, of Windham Centre.

Born a right arm amputee, and as a member of The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, Caydence is eligible for financial assistance for artificial limbs and adaptive devices, as well as peer support.

“The War Amps has been a great resource for us,” said Caydence’s mom, Candyce, in a media release. “Caydence has been fitted with artificial arms and devices so that she can swim and take part in activities like any other child. We’d like to thank all those who have donated to the Key Tag Service over the years.”

The key tag service launched in 1946 so that returning war amputee veterans could not only work for competitive wages, but also provide a service to Canadians that would generate funds for the Association’s many programs. The service continues to employ amputees and people with disabilities and has returned more than 1.5 million sets of lost keys to their owners.