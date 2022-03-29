Norma Collis has come full circle returning to Tillsonburg in her retirement.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or Welcome to Holly Cottage Back to video

Author of the book Welcome to Holly Cottage, published in November 2021, Collis shares some of her experiences running a bed and breakfast for 15 years in the Meaford-Owen Sound area with her husband David.

Norma grew up in Tillsonburg, graduated from Rolph Street School and Annandale High School, then left town for a 33-year teaching career. After retiring, she and husband David bought a stone farmhouse in Woodford, coincidentally in David’s mother’s hometown.

“There was just something about the house,” said Norma. “I said, ‘David, this house just hugs you.’”

A year after moving in they learned that David’s grandparents had lived in that same house, built in 1878, when they first emigrated from Ireland.

“We had no idea!”

Soon after they renovated the farmhouse into a bed and breakfast. It provided 15 years of life experiences, which became the heart of Norma’s Welcome to Holly Cottage story. They eventually closed the B&B, sold the house in 2017 and moved to Tillsonburg.

“The winters in that area can be pretty brutal, and we knew when we get to be elderly we’re not going to be able to take care of two acres of property.”

jpg, TN

The book has been dedicated to Norma’s sister, Laura Rex, a big supporter, who passed away in 2017.

“I tried to make it light-hearted and most of it is kind of humorous,” said Norma. “A lot of what happened was ‘fun’ so I just tried to write something that would hopefully give people a little bit of a lift. I’ve been getting really good feedback on it.”