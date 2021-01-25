Article content

A Waterford woman says she was ‘shocked and surprised’ after winning $75,000 on a lottery scratch ticket.

“I didn’t realize I won at first, so I scanned the ticket using the OLG Lottery App. I was shocked and surprised,” Catherine Keene, 62, told Ontario lottery officials.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Waterford woman wins $75,000 on scratch ticket Back to video

Her good fortune came on a National Lampoon Christmas Vacation ticket.

After the win, the married mother of two shared the news with friends and family.

“My children were very happy for me. There were tears of joy all around,” she said.

Keene, who is retired, plans to invest some money and share some with her children.

“It feels surreal. It’s such a happy feeling to know it can happen to anyone,” she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K in Jarvis.