Waterford woman wins $50,000 on Crossword

A Waterford woman is the newest local to hit it big on an OLG scratch ticket, bringing home $50,000 from a Crossword puzzle.

Marla MacLean says pizza, restrict, and attempt were just a few of the words she scratched off of the ticket.

The 58-year-old woman is a self-proclaimed “Scrabble queen” and was surprised after checking the ticket on her OLG Lottery App on her phone.

“I was paralyzed,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “It was a good win.”

MacLean’s friends and family were equally as surprised.

“My brother didn’t believe me, and my friend thought I was lying,” she said.

MacLean says she will use her winnings to help with her small business and to share with her family.

The winning ticket was purchased at Stop and Save Gas and Variety on Indian Line in Hagersville.