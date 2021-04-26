War Amps key tag service celebrates 75 years

Article content

The War Amps begins its 2021 key tag mailing to Tillsonburg residents this week with the theme ‘You Are a Part of What We Do,’ marking the 75th anniversary of the Association’s Key Tag Service and paying tribute to the public for helping make it a success.

In the letter accompanying the key tag mailings, Newmarket area parents Tracie and Jeremy describe how The War Amps has supported their family, from the day their daughter, Michaela Blakslee, was born missing part of her left arm, as well as some fingers and toes.

As a member of The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, Michaela receives financial assistance for artificial limbs and devices and also attends regional seminars where Champs and their parents learn about the latest in artificial limbs, dealing with teasing and staring, and parenting an amputee child.

Michaela’s artificial arms, which she calls her “helper hands”, include one for everyday use and another that she uses for activities like bike riding.