Walk for Alzheimer’s returns May 28 as an outdoor event

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s is back and this year it will be a late May in-person, outdoor event in Tillsonburg.

Article content

Alzheimer Society Southwest Partners are asking people in the area to fundraise for the 2022 event – either by playing host to fundraising events or collecting donations – to help support the 13,000 people in the Oxford, Elgin, Middlesex region living with dementia.

On Saturday, May 28, a Walk for Alzheimer’s ‘Victory Lap’ Celebration will be held at Memorial Park.

Shelley Langley is the volunteer chair of the first outdoor IG Walk for Alzheimer’s in Tillsonburg.

“I’m just in the final stages of what the day is going to look like,” said Langley, noting Memorial Park was chosen for its plentiful parking.

“We’re going to do a fun family walk around Lake Ligsar.”

There will be a big ‘arch’ on site to welcome participants, and they hope to have music.

As a fun, family-friendly event, Langley plans to invite students and their families from all the local schools.

“I’m still looking for high students looking for community volunteer hours.”

Tim Hortons is one of the event sponsors and there will be coffee and donuts available for participants. Sobeys and Metro are sponsoring with snacks.

Even if you can’t be there on May 28, you can still participate online by registering, fundraising and accessing walker incentives. To find the Tillsonburg event go to the national site (support.alzheimer.ca). Under the ‘find a walk’ tab select Ontario – then Tillsonburg.

For questions or help with online registration, or to arrange a time to drop off donations or pick up incentive prizes, contact the Alzheimer Society Southwest Partners office at 519-421-2466 or email michael.wojtowicz@alzswp.ca.

The Walk in Tillsonburg, which raised $42,000 in its 25th year at the Tillsonburg Community Centre Lions Auditorium in January 2020, switched to May in 2021 to match national Walk for Alzheimer’s events across the country. It was a virtual event last year.