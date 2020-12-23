Walk for Alzheimer’s moves to May 2021

Article content
Walk for Alzheimer’s will happen in 2021, but in Oxford County the date is changing.
“The board of directors of the Alzheimer Society of Oxford has decided to move our Walk for Alzheimer’s to the national Walk for Alzheimer’s date, which is the last weekend of May,” said Shelley Green, Executive Director, Alzheimer Society of Oxford.
More information is available on their website at https://alzheimer.ca/oxford/en. If you are a past walker, stay tuned.
The Walk for Alzheimer’s has a long and successful history in Oxford County. Tillsonburg’s 25th anniversary walk in the Lions Auditorium in January 2020 raised $42,000, and Woodstock hosted its 26th annual walk a week later. Combined, the January 2020 fundraising surpassed $184,000 well on their way toward a $200,00 goal.
“For years, our board of directors has decided to continue our Walk for Alzheimer’s in January because of the incredible success that we’ve experienced over the years,” said Green. “Our walks started years and years before the national walk started. We felt we wanted to continue that time frame because of the success in our area.”