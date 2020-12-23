Walk for Alzheimer’s moves to May 2021

Article content continued

However, Green noted almost every single Alzheimer Society in the country has now moved to the national date.

“Our board of directors felt that this was the time to move to the weekend of the national date so that we would gain from national advertising, national strategies for the walk, collaborating within Ontario with other Alzheimer Societies, and gaining some efficiencies through that collaboration.”

2021 VIRTUAL WALK

The 2021 national Walk for Alzheimer’s will be a virtual event.

In May 2021, the Alzheimer Society of Oxford will be making the walk as local as possible, while at the same time utilizing material from the Alzheimer Society of Ontario and support from the Alzheimer Society of Canada.

It will mean connecting with local people who have supported the walk so generously in the past, said Green.

“We will have communications with people who have walked in the past to encourage them to consider how they might like to do the (virtual) walk themselves.”

In May people can be outside walking, maybe walking with people in their own household.

“Other people may want to do something different than a walk,” Green added. “This virtual walk really opens up an opportunity to think of the walk a bit differently. Some people may decide to do biking, or they might walk, or they might run or rollerblade. Or they might do an exercise program at home. Or they may decide to have an afternoon of games.

“Really, that part of it is symbolic. It’s about the fundraising and the support for people who are living with dementia and their care partners in Oxford County. We want to encourage people to continue to utilize all of that great commitment and energy that they’ve given to our organization over the past many years, and to continue to fundraise because their fundraise dollars are going to be absolutely essential. They always have been, but they are extremely important, for sure, this year.