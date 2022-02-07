Vote for your favourite photographs at new Station Arts exhibit

Chris Abbott
Feb 07, 2022  •  7 hours ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation
The Tillsonburg Photography Club will be exhibiting Feb. 11 to March 11 at the Station Arts Centre, 41 Bridge Street West, Tillsonburg. Club member Ches Sulkowski brought some of his photography to the centre Monday. (Submitted)
Members of the Tillsonburg Photography Club will be exhibiting their work at the Station Arts Centre in Tillsonburg from Friday, Feb. 11 to March 11.

“We’re having an informal opening on Sunday the 13 th from 2-4,” said club member an exhibitor Chris Riches. “It’s just a drop-in, no speeches or food on Sunday. There could be some photographers there but probably not for the whole duration. They will also be dropping in with friends and relatives, it’s very informal.

“I do hope there is interest from the community.”

New this year, the Tillsonburg Photography Club is offering a People’s Choice Award for its exhibitors.

“It’s kind of a unique opportunity to visit and see photography that is local, as well as vote for their favourites,” said Tabitha Verbuyst, Program and Community Coordinator, and Gallery Curator at the Tillsonburg Station Arts Centre.

“The club will be giving prizes for first, probably to third place, according to the votes they get,” said Riches. “It’s the first year we’ve done this.”

The Tillsonburg Photorgraphy Club has a website and Facebook page, but as a whole they have not met in-person during the two pandemic years.

“That’s certainly had an impact on our membership,” said Riches, “but the diehards still get out with their cameras. It’s kind of a stress reliever to get out with your camera during Covid, social distancing outside and taking pictures. Hopefully when things ease up it will increase our numbers. My guess is it will be in the fall.”

Riches expects a half-dozen members to be exhibiting at The Station this year.

“They (photography club) are a very inclusive group,” said Verbuyst. “There’s artists who do landscapes, portraits, still life, wildlife… some of them enhance their work a little more using different kinds of Photoshop effects – a lot of diversity. Some are grayscale, some are vibrant colours, so it’s very diverse.”

Some club members are amateurs still developing their skills, Verbuyst noted, and some are veteran professionals.

“They’re a great group of people and it’s a really nice show,” said Verbuyst.

The exhibit will feature more than just print photography.

“Some people are stepping it up, there will be some prints done on metal, and on canvas of course, which is something that’s been done for a few years,” said Riches. “Also, I did one print on wood, so it’s something a little bit different.

The Station Arts Centre, home of the Patenaude Family Gallery, is open Monday-Saturday, 9-4. Admission is free.

