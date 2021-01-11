Volunteers urgently needed for Norfolk’s Snow Buddies program

Article content

All it takes is a shovel and a little bit of time to make a big difference in a senior’s life.

Volunteers are urgently needed in Haldimand and Norfolk for the Snow Buddies program operated since 2009 by Senior Support Services, a non-profit agency offering many programs to help seniors remain in their homes.

Snow Buddies is a service to help with snow removal by matching volunteers with neighbours who are 60 and older and those with mobility issues.

“It gives volunteers fresh air and exercise and prevents seniors from slipping and falling,” said program co-ordinator Kristina Wiseman.

She said the work also gives volunteers experience for their resumes and can be used by high school students for their community volunteer hour requirement.

Statistics show that every 10 minutes at least one senior visits an emergency department due to a fall and every 30 minutes at least one senior is admitted to hospital after falling.