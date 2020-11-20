Visitor restriction Saturday at Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital

On Saturday, Nov. 21, there will be a planned power outage at Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital for the installation of new generators.

During this planned power outage there will be a reduction in lighting and some elevators will not be functioning. As a result, there will be no patient visits permitted Saturday.

“In order to ensure the safety of our visitors, and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no patient visitors permitted on Saturday,” said Jodi Edwards, Director of Clinical Services, in a media release.

“Please note however that normal hospital services will remain fully operational including the Emergency Department during this time. We expect to resume visiting on Sunday once the work is complete.”

The hospital currently has ongoing visitor limitations in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors are encouraged to check the hospital website before coming to the hospital for the most current information.