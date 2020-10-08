Virtual tour of Tillsonburg fire hall planned tonight

The theme for this year’s national Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 4-10, is Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.

Tillsonburg Fire and Rescue Services is urging everyone to do their part in preventing kitchen fires in their homes.

“Each year a different theme is picked,” said Tillsonburg Fire Chief Brad Lemaich.

“Cooking fires continue to be the leading cause of fires in the home in Ontario. That’s our No. 1 cause. We do see an uptick, with family gatherings, around Thanksgiving and Christmas, but it’s still the No. 1 cause year-round.”

Tillsonburg Fire and Rescue Services traditionally holds a two-hour open house at the fire hall during Fire Prevention Week, but because of COVID-19 restrictions that could not happen.

VIRTUAL FIRE HALL TOUR

This year there will be an online tour of the fire hall and fire trucks tonight (Thursday, Oct. 8) with Facebook live-streaming starting “around 7 p.m.” hosted by the chief, firefighters, and dispatchers.

“It’s what we see as a viable alternative to still engage with the community and share the Fire Prevention Week messaging because we can’t open the doors like we have in previous years,” said Lemaich, noting the social media platform might provide reach an even wider audience than in-person open houses.

“We believe our Facebook page is very successful. So we’re working to enhance our social media, especially at this (Fire Prevention Week) time, to engage that audience and keep them coming back to us.”

Members of Tillsonburg Fire and Rescue Services will also out Thursday night visiting local businesses from sharing the ‘Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen’ message with the community.

“They will be available to answer questions, provide information if someone approaches,” said Lemaich.

“The men and women of Tillsonburg Fire and Rescue Services are such an important part of our community,” said Mayor Stephen Molnar in a media release. “I want to thank them for their efforts not only this week, but throughout the year as they respond to emergencies and help keep residents safe.”

To find out more about Fire Prevention Week and cooking fire prevention, visit www.fpw.org or contact Tillsonburg Fire and Rescue Services at 519-688-3009 ext. 4910.

