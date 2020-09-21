Virtual Kidney Walk to be held Sept. 27

The annual Kidney Walk is more than a fundraiser. It’s a time when the kidney community joins together to show support for one another.

On Sunday, Sept. 27, you can join a virtual Kidney Walk in Tillsonburg.

Walk in your own neighbourhood, around the block, or even in your yard. You choose whether you walk alone or with family and, with physical distancing, with a team.

For information on COVID-19 and kidney patients, please visit kidney.ca/COVID-19-How-to-Protect-Yourself.

Kidney Walks are annually the cornerstone of The Kidney Foundation of Canada’s fundraising efforts, helping to provide reliable information and support to kidney patients, who need to stay safe and healthy, and research funds that improve the lives of those affected by kidney.

In Tillsonburg, local team “Dyl-Pickles” are walking in loving memory of Dylan D’Hulster.

“We are participating in the Kidney Walk for The Kidney Foundation of Canada to raise funds to help people with kidney disease and to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation,” said Greg and Anita D’Hulster on their Kidney Walk fundraising page.

“We are very fortunate in Tillsonburg and surrounding area to have our satellite unit here to make it somewhat easier for dialysis patients. We lost our son at 19 years old to this dreadful disease, thus the reason we are involved as a family to support this very worthy cause. “Unfortunately due to COVID-19 this year’s walk will be a virtual walk but nevertheless the need is still there!”

The Dyl-Pickles team will be walking at the track at Annandale Public School on Sept. 27. As of Monday they had achieved $2,550 raised on their way to a $3,000 goal.