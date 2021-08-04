Vienna residents hope to save their community centre

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Newly formed Bayham Residents Asking for Transparency (BRATs) is to trying to save the building, which has been declared surplus, from being sold by the Municipality of Bayham.

There was no public involvement before the decision to make it surplus, says BRAT member Rose Sofalvi Beuk, noting the group is working toward presenting a council delegation.

“It seems like it actually goes back to 2015-2016 when there was an engineer who was asked to do a study on the two community centres, the one in Straffordville and the one here in Vienna,” said Solfalvi Beuk. “So the one he said would be the better building to keep, if we needed to surplus one, then we should keep the Vienna Community Centre because it’s a solid building made of brick and also because it has a kitchen in it, the hall portion, and also the basement where meetings can take place.

“However, the council overruled the engineer’s report and a group got together in Straffordville and formed (a committee).”

In July 2014 the Straffordville Community Centre had been ‘temporarily’ closed. At the time it was expected the closure would last until November. It didn’t immediately re-open. Declared surplus by the municipality, despite being eligible for a $250,000 grant from the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program, with a matching funds formula, it was put up for sale.

“They did not turn it (the grant) down… they have not accepted it either,” noted Marni Wolfe in October 2015, who presented a delegation on behalf of The Concerned Residents of Bayham Committee, formed by residents wanting to preserve the Straffordville Community Centre as a public facility.