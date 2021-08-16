The Bayham Historical Society has accepted a book cupboard assembled and donated by Dale and Patti Collinson of Collinson Construction in Corinth.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The book cupboard, which is accessible to the public in front of The Edison, Vienna and Area Museum at 6209 Plank Rd. in Vienna, will feature books with various history themes throughout the year. Books will be obtained through donations as well as purchases made from funds obtained through participation of museum volunteers at Jackpot City in St. Thomas.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Vienna book cupboard will promote local history Back to video

Additional materials for the project were donated by Royal Glass and Mirror of Tillsonburg and WJ Roofing of Straffordville.

“It’s been up probably two or three weeks now,” said Jeff Robinson, president of the Bayham Historical Society. “There have been people putting books in it and taking books out. So they have found it.”

Bayham Historical Society will accept donations of history books as well as any support of efforts to promote local history through the volunteer-led museum. Contact them through Facebook to make a donation or make an inquiry.

“We just want to give people an opportunity to read about the local history.”

The current theme is Canadian history with books for all ages. There will be changing themes with examples being British monarchy, Black history, world history, Indigenous history and of course, local history.

“My wife, the retired librarian, is on top of all of that stuff,” Robinson laughed.

The community is invited to take closer look and borrow a book. Return the book, maybe make a donation, and find another book to borrow. Check back regularly – see Facebook at bayhamhistoricalsociety for theme changes throughout the year as well as upcoming events.