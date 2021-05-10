Article content

Oxford County OPP have released the name of the victim in the May 4 fatal crash in Tillsonburg

Police, responding to Woodside Drive in the town at around 4 p.m. Tuesday, said an elderly woman had allegedly been struck by a vehicle.

Victim identified in fatal Tillsonburg crash

The victim was identified as 81-year-old Irene Holowachuk from Tillsonburg.

Police are continuing to investigate and have not released any information about charges related to the crash.

Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit an online tip at www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.