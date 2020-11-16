Vehicle drives through soccer fields, causes damage

An act of vandalism will end up costing a youth soccer club money and volunteer hours to repair the damage.

Norfolk County OPP is investigating after a vehicle drove through the Delhi soccer fields over the weekend, causing around $4,000 in damage.

This news follows three recent incidents at the Waterford cemetery where a vehicle has driven around headstones and through open grass.

The Norfolk Youth Soccer Club, which uses these fields, already had a tough year with the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling the soccer season.

“It’s very frustrating,” said Melissa Wouters, a director of the club. “Now we’re out money and it’s going to cost to fix it.”

Because there were no programs running on the field this summer, the club decided it was a good time to renew the sod.

“It was looking really nice,” said Wouters. “And someone just did that on Friday night.”

Wouters said she had to have the police return to the fields again on Tuesday after more tire marks had been made in the fields on Monday.

“I just want to let them know that they’re destroying something that of a group volunteers is maintaining for kids to have a place to play soccer,” said the director. “It’s not just that they’re playing soccer there, there are families going there flying kites, there are dogs going out there to run around… we want the whole community to be able to use it.”

Volunteers will be required in the spring to help fix the grass in the field to prepare it for the 2021 season.

If anyone would like to donate towards fixing the damage, or volunteer to help, contact the club at norfolksoccerclubinc@hotmail.ca and one of the executives will get back to you.

Anyone with information surrounding the damage is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.