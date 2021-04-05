Article content

There is still a need to diligently follow COVID-19 safety measures, says Dr. Joyce Lock, the medical officer of health for Southwestern Public Health.

On Monday, the health unit for Oxford and Elgin counties reported 63 new COVID-19 cases (from Friday to Sunday), bringing the ongoing total up to 115.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ‘Variants of concern’ fueling more COVID-19 cases in Oxford, Elgin Back to video

Twelve cases were active in Tillsonburg as of Monday, up five from last Friday.

“After a year of watching numbers go up and down, it can feel like too much for all of us,” said Lock. “Yet we can’t become complacent. We can’t forget that the numbers are more than ‘numbers.’ Each of these numbers reflects a person who is sick. Fortunately some are only mildly sick, but some are very seriously ill.”

When looking at the data, Lock said it’s easy for people to rationalize that it’s happening to someone else or somewhere else.

“But the reality is that COVID-19 is everywhere right now. It’s in every demographic in our community – and in every single community. We can’t turn away from the numbers, we need to use these numbers to fuel our resolve to make us more determined to continue on our journey to mitigate transmission.”