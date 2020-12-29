Article content

Vanden Bussche Irrigation shared its Christmas spirit this year with the Delhi Sharing Pantry.

A ‘Holiday Food Drive Competition’ started at the Delhi company collected 1,240 pounds of non-perishable food items in just three weeks.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Vanden Bussche Irrigation donates to Delhi Sharing Pantry Back to video

Vanden Bussche Irrigation president Marc Vanden Bussche matched $1 for every pound, donating $1,240. All proceeds went to the Sharing Pantry, said Caitlin Wallace, marketing coordinator at Vanden Bussche Irrigation, “who were astounded and extremely grateful for our contributions to their efforts. We’re both thrilled and comforted here at Vanden Bussche to know we have helped so many within our community not only during the holiday season, but throughout these challenging COVID times.”

“She (Wallace) did it as a contest,” Vanden Bussche said. “She divided the staff up into, I think, four groups and had a contest to see who could get the most weight. It was just for bragging rights… and it was getting fun. They were consistently going out and buying stuff that would add to the weight.