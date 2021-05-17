





Share this Story: Vaccine supply is increasing substantially in Oxford, Elgin

Vaccine supply is increasing substantially in Oxford, Elgin SunMedia

Article content From Friday to Sunday, 36 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Oxford Elgin. The total, as of Monday, was 124 cases in the Southwestern Public Health region. Variants of Concern made up 67 per cent of the active cases, medical officer of health Dr. Joyce Lock said. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Vaccine supply is increasing substantially in Oxford, Elgin Back to video Tillsonburg had 22 ongoing cases as of Monday, down almost one-third from the previous week. “We have two ongoing institutional outbreaks,” Lock said. Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital has had 15 resident cases and five staff cases as of Monday (cumulative), and one previously announced deceased patient, who was over age 80. “The Variants of Concern are a factor in the hospital outbreak.” Caressant Care Nursing Home – Woodstock had four resident cases and six staff as of Monday. Six cases were reported hospitalized in the region, three in the ICU. There have been 78 COVID-19 deaths in Oxford-Elgin since March 2020. The Southwestern Public Health region has the second lowest rate per 100,000 population in Southwestern Ontario (Chatham-Kent currently has the lowest rate and Haldimand-Norfolk the second highest behind Middlesex-London).

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “By the end of (May 12), 80,000 residents of the Southwestern Public Health Region have now received at least one dose of vaccine, which is approximately 38 per cent of the total population. “Locally, our vaccine supply is increasing substantially, which I know is welcome news for residents as it means a whole lot more of you can be vaccinated.” As of last Thursday, anyone ages 40-and-older became eligible for COVID-19 vaccine at one of the region’s three Mass immunization clinics, including Tillsonburg and the easiest way to book an appointment is online. Moderna vaccine is being administered at the Tillsonburg Community Centre Lions Auditorium by Oxford County Paramedic Services. MODERNA “The Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine, they are almost equally effective,” said Lock. “The effectiveness of the first dose ranges somewhere between 70 and 90 per cent. So it (Moderna) is a good vaccine, and what we say over and over again… is that all of the vaccines are effective, so the best thing to do is get whichever one is available at the facility that you can get to easily.” Moderna vaccine has an advantage in being a bit easier to use because it does not require ultra-low storage temperatures. “You’ll see it start to pop up in our local pharmacies and some of our local primary care practices will start to have Moderna. “We have a good supply (of Moderna) for the coming weeks at the Mass Immunization Centre in Tillsonburg, and we do expect further shipments in May that will be coming to keep us well supplied at those centres. We are also waiting to hear about further doses that that will be going to our region to local pharmacies.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Dr. Douglas MacPherson joined Lock during the May 12 teleconference call. A physician at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital, trained and qualified in internal medicine, medical microbiology, clinical tropical medicine and infectious diseases, MacPherson, is also an expert in international public health and outbreak management. “These vaccines were produced in an appropriate way with enormous international collaboration and extraordinary funding,” said MacPherson. “That is the reason why came online so rapidly. They did go through all the appropriate regulatory processes for safety and efficacy. And as we would expect, as you roll out to a larger population we are going to see things that weren’t anticipated during the initial research… The expected side effects from vaccines are as we would all expect. That is a sore arm, maybe a little bit of muscle aching, of headache occurring in the hours after vaccine but rarely lasting more than two to three days, and often responding to simple measures such as icing or the use of Tylenol or other anti-inflammatories.” Wider spread impacts are unfounded, he said. cabbott@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Tillsonburg