Upper Deck youth build and launch boat

Stem2Stern’s newest boat, built in just one week at the Upper Deck Youth Centre in Tillsonburg, successfully launched Saturday morning at Lake Lisgar.

Stem2Stern brought a couple extra skiffs to the official launch allowing the age 12-14 builders opportunity to row on the water at the same time.

Dominic Paton, 12, who had a hand in building the 12-foot, two-oar, flat-bottom boat watched from shore.

“I’m never going to get on a boat,” Paton had emphatically stated.

“That’s what he said when we first got here and were launching it,” smiled Rayburn Lansdell, Satellite Director at Tillsonburg Youth Unlimited YFC.

“I had a fear of getting on boats,” Paton explained.

A few hours later Paton was rowing the last boat back to the dock with 14-year-old Carter Humenuik.

“You went on the Kin barge first, right?” said Lansdell. “You went on a tour of the lake.”

“I went on the big boat, then got off and went on the little boats,” Paton nodded.

“And then he said, ‘I could stay here all afternoon,’” Lansdell laughed.

It didn’t take long to learn rowing techniques.

“It’s tricky at first but really, it’s not that difficult,” said Paton.

Whether going forward or reverse, the boaters made their way from the dock to the bridge and safely back.

“Jonas (Maier), he actually preferred to row it backwards,” said Lansdell.

“I just tried not to flip it,” laughed Maier, from Germany, a volunteer at Upper Deck. “I think the big part of it is like it’s pretty flat. It’s not like a canoe where you really have to stabilize it.”

Paton said he enjoyed the boat-building experience, learning how to use the power tools, and the camaraderie working with friends at Upper Deck.