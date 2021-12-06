Update your Tillsonburg Senior Centre memberships

Now is a great time to renew your membership at the Tillsonburg Senior Centre, say organziers.

Or start a new membership.

“We are open and the programs we have been running (since August) are not affected (by the 50 per cent capacity limits announced Nov. 29) because we’ve been careful not to approach being at capacity for our rooms,” said administrator Nancy Puhr.

It is important to know they are still following COVID-19 safety protocols. That includes screening questions when you walk through the front door. Double vaccination and face masks are required. And they clean surfaces daily.

“We’re trying to keep a good physical distance for people and we’re doing a lot of ‘extra stuff’ to try to make people feel a little safer.”

For example, bingo cards are reserved for each player and stored individually in separate bags from week to week.

Air filtration systems were installed in a couple program rooms.

“Most people self-screen before they come and they are very good about it.”

With fitness classes, participants can remove masks at the start, but need to mask up before leaving the class.

Programs for 50-and-older seniors include fitness and yoga classes, an art group, history class, quilting and crafting, carpet bowling, shuffleboard, and indoor curling.

They also reopened to small rental groups.

The re-introduction of cards and card-related games for in-house groups (eg. bridge, euchre and bid euchre) has been pushed back until January. The Senior Centre will re-examine its card programs at that time depending on what SWPH and provincial COVID-19 restrictions are in place.