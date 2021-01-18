Two Tillsonburg teenagers located in Calgary

Article content

Don’t ever think it can’t happen to your child.

That was the message early last Wednesday morning from a family member on social media after two teenage friends from Tillsonburg were located in Calgary.

“No matter how smart, what you have taught them, there are very scary, manipulative professional cons out there. Hold your kids tight. Question everything and ALWAYS, ALWAYS, ALWAYS TRUST YOUR INSTINCTS.”

On Jan. 12, at 11:40 a.m., Oxford OPP received a report of two missing teenagers. The two teens had met an individual online and decided to travel together to Calgary on Jan. 10.

The parents of both individuals contacted police after realizing their children had in fact left Ontario to meet this unknown person.

As a result, the OPP worked in conjunction with the Calgary Police Service and subsequently located both teens. On Wednesday, Jan. 13 they were in the process of returning to Ontario.